APP Marks International Women's Day With Cake Cutting Ceremony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 09:59 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) To celebrate the achievements of female staff, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP)- the national news agency marked the International Women's Day on Friday through arranging a cake cutting ceremony and an interactive session.
Managing Director, APP, Muhammad Asim Khichi, Executive Director, Adnan Akram Bajwa and Director News, Shumaila Andleeb graced the ceremony.
While a large number of women working in different sections of the organization participated in the ceremony.
Addressing the gathering, Managing Director, Asim Khichi eulogized the remarkable contributions of women employees who have been serving in various sections showing great commitment towards their work.
Asim Khichi assured the female staff that he will continue his efforts to address all their genuine issues, creating a more enabling environment for them to excel in their respective fields.
He said that women comprise more than 50 percent of the total population and the country cannot achieve the desired progress without their active participation.
Speaking on the occasion, Director News, Shumaila Andleeb thanked the Managing Director APP for arranging this ceremony to celebrate contributions of female staff.
She said that women deserve great appreciation for contributing in offices as well as managing home chores.
Speaking on the occasion, the female staff expressed their pleasure over arranging this ceremony for acknowledging their contributions towards the betterment of the organization.
They said that such occasions serve as a source of motivation for the female staff to work with more enthusiasm and diligence.
“This was the first time in APP that a cake cutting ceremony was held to celebrate International Women’s Day. We all wish that a cake is cut every year on this occasion”, they said.
Earlier, the MD APP, Asim Khichi, Executive Director and Director News cut the cake along with female staff while greeting them on their day.
