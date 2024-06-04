Open Menu

APP MD Meets Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 11:19 PM

APP MD meets Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi

Managing Director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi on Tuesday met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and briefed him in detail on the network and operations of the national news agency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Managing Director of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi on Tuesday met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and briefed him in detail on the network and operations of the national news agency.

The APP MD, in the meeting, informed the KP Governor that the country's premium news agency disseminated news in multiple languages, including urdu, English, Sindhi, Balochi, Pashto, Arabic and Chinese.

Besides, news features were also put on the wire regularly for consumption of the national, regional and international media outlets, he said.

Asim Khichi also apprised Governor Kundi that APP disseminated news material to electronic media through videos and digital services.

On the occasion, the KP Governor said APP being an integral part of the state media, had been playing an important role in highlighting the positive image of the country not only at home but also across the globe, besides promoting the Ideology of Pakistan.

Faisal Karim Kundi underlined the need for upgrading the APP infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on modern lines.

The APP MD assured the Governor of further improving the agency's infrastructure in province.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor China Faisal Karim Kundi Media Arab

Recent Stories

AJK environment minister seeks collective role of ..

AJK environment minister seeks collective role of society to successfully meet f ..

12 minutes ago
 AJK determined to improve the standard of living o ..

AJK determined to improve the standard of living of its far-flung remote area po ..

12 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence in murder case

Court awards death sentence in murder case

12 minutes ago
 IHC directs CDA to deseal PTI's secretariat

IHC directs CDA to deseal PTI's secretariat

7 minutes ago
 Action against profiteers continues in Quetta: DC

Action against profiteers continues in Quetta: DC

7 minutes ago
 Coping of climate challenges top priority of Govt: ..

Coping of climate challenges top priority of Govt: CM Bugti

7 minutes ago
Bank Alfalah, WWF join hands to plant thousands Ma ..

Bank Alfalah, WWF join hands to plant thousands Mangrove tyres in Balochistan

13 minutes ago
 IHC raises objection on Rauf Hassan’s applicatio ..

IHC raises objection on Rauf Hassan’s application

7 minutes ago
 Students submit House Job training application for ..

Students submit House Job training application for six months

7 minutes ago
 SIF celebrated World Environment Day with orphan c ..

SIF celebrated World Environment Day with orphan children, families

2 minutes ago
 Kundi asks HEC chairman to take effective steps fo ..

Kundi asks HEC chairman to take effective steps for improving higher education i ..

2 minutes ago
 Court seeks arguments in Nikkah-Iddat case on June ..

Court seeks arguments in Nikkah-Iddat case on June 7

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan