APP MD Visits Residence Of Afzal Butt To Condole His Mother's Demise

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 10:48 PM

Managing Director of the Associated Press of Pakistan, Muhammad Asim Khichi, on Thursday visited the residence of Afzal Butt, President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) to condole the death of his mother

Muhammad Asim Khichi expressed his deep grief over the sad demise of Afzal Butt's mother and prayed for the departed soul.

The APP managing director, praying for high ranks of the departed soul in Jannah, said there was no alternative of parents.

Secretary General of the National Press Club Islamabad Raja Khalil, senior journalists Nawabzada Khursheed, Rana Imran Lateef and Shakeel Ahmad Abbasi, and Secretary Information Young Media Working Journalists Association Nawabzada Shah Ali were also present on the occasion.

