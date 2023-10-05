App 'Osho' launched to enhance municipal services in merged districts

The provincial government has started a software application named "Osho," to enhance the delivery of municipal services in newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The provincial government has started a software application named "Osho," to enhance the delivery of municipal services in newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The app derived from the Pashto word "Osho" (done), app would undergo a trial run in the Orakzai merged district with plans to introduce it to all other merged districts in future.

On the occasion, Dr. Aamir Abdullah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for merged districts affairs emphasized the significance of this initiative in advancing development in the newly merged districts.

He explained that through the "Osho" app, citizens can easily report complaints related to sanitation and essential municipal services to the relevant authorities for timely address.

The "Osho" application was developed by Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Abdullah and his team for Orakzai and officially inaugurated by Commissioner Kohat Division Muhammad Ali Shah.

The commissioner emphasized the app's importance in making Kohat Division cleaner and greener and said that its ambit would be extended to all four districts in the division following a successful trial period.

Deputy Commissioner Tayyab Abdullah described the "Osho" app as the first of its kind in the entire country and province.

It enables citizens to send complaints regarding municipal services to the relevant departments and administration with a single click for a timely resolution, he said.

Initially, the app would allow the uploading of images related to municipal issues such as sewage, garbage, debris or construction materials.