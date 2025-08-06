APP pensioners must receive fair, timely increases: Punjab governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that pensioners of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the country’s premier national news agency, must receive the annual pension increases, announced in the federal budget without any delay or discrimination.

He made these remarks while meeting a delegation of APP pensioners, led by Dr Waqar Chaudhry Arain, Advisor to the Federal Tax Ombudsman, here on Wednesday.

The governor acknowledged the long-standing services of retired APP employees, many of whom served the organisation for over three decades. “These individuals dedicated 30 to 40 years of their lives to national service through APP. They deserve fair treatment and dignity through timely disbursement of their rightful annual pension increases," he said.

The delegation apprised the governor that for several years, the budgeted pension increments had not been reflected in their monthly payments, resulting in significant financial hardship for them.

Governor Saleem Haider assured the delegation that he would take up the issue with relevant authorities to ensure timely implementation of the approved pension hikes.

The pensioners expressed their gratitude to the governor for his understanding and support. Other members of the delegation included Chaudhry Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Ali Asif, Rehmat Elahi, Aziz-ur-Rehman, and Bashir Ahmad Tahir.