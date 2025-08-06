APP Pensioners Must Receive Fair, Timely Increases: Punjab Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that pensioners of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the country’s premier national news agency, must receive the annual pension increases, announced in the federal budget without any delay or discrimination.
He made these remarks while meeting a delegation of APP pensioners, led by Dr Waqar Chaudhry Arain, Advisor to the Federal Tax Ombudsman, here on Wednesday.
The governor acknowledged the long-standing services of retired APP employees, many of whom served the organisation for over three decades. “These individuals dedicated 30 to 40 years of their lives to national service through APP. They deserve fair treatment and dignity through timely disbursement of their rightful annual pension increases," he said.
The delegation apprised the governor that for several years, the budgeted pension increments had not been reflected in their monthly payments, resulting in significant financial hardship for them.
Governor Saleem Haider assured the delegation that he would take up the issue with relevant authorities to ensure timely implementation of the approved pension hikes.
The pensioners expressed their gratitude to the governor for his understanding and support. Other members of the delegation included Chaudhry Muhammad Zahid, Muhammad Ali Asif, Rehmat Elahi, Aziz-ur-Rehman, and Bashir Ahmad Tahir.
Recent Stories
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials
Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..
UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
138 killed, 771 injured in Gaza amid rising famine deaths
Executive Council issues resolution appointing Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori as Dire ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity23 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi, chamber representatives pay tribute to police martyrs at Melody Chowk13 minutes ago
-
WAPDA Chairman briefed about water, power projects13 minutes ago
-
Grand celebration of "Marka-e-Haq, Jashn-e-Azadi" held at Governor House13 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing Police officers13 minutes ago
-
District Administration fully engaged in maintaining civic governance; Spokesman1 hour ago
-
Health Deptt constitutes committee to probe complaints in recruitment1 hour ago
-
New 100 MGD Hub Canal to be inaugurated on August 13: Mayor Karachi1 hour ago
-
Governor hosts 'Mushaira' as part of 'Marka-e-Haq Azadi Celebrations'1 hour ago
-
Minister Tarar vows media reforms, backs journalists' rights in information committee1 hour ago
-
BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta1 hour ago
-
Special student Tayyaba Majeed achieves distinction in BA Degree1 hour ago