APP photographer bags first position in photo competition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Young photographer of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Sheryar Anjum has bagged first position in a photo exhibition jointly organized by Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA).

The competition was organized for paying tribute to legendary photographer of Peshawar, Late Gulshan Aziz.

Caretaker Advisor to Chief Minister on Tourism and Culture, Zafar Mehmood inaugurated the competition held at Nishtar Hall and pictures of more than twenty journalists from Peshawar were displayed.

Sheryar's picture of galloping horses running after ball at a polo match in Shandoor valley of Chitral was declared as first in the competition.

He was also awarded a cash prize of Rs. 20,000.

Second position was bagged by Bilal Arbab and third was Hamza Khan who were also awarded cash prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, President PPC, Arshad Aziz Malik said the objective of holding photo competition was to pay tribute to late, Gulshan Aziz and to encourage our photo journalists for improving their professional skills.

He said PPC is striving hard for capacity building of its more than 500 members by arranging different courses on modern journalism including digital reporting, free lancing, mobile journalism, vloging etc.