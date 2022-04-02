UrduPoint.com

APP Playing Important Role In Promoting National Image, Narrative: Farrukh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2022 | 04:31 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Associated Press of Pakistan was an important part of state media playing its role in highlighting and promoting the national image and narrative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that Associated Press of Pakistan was an important part of state media playing its role in highlighting and promoting the national image and narrative.

During his visit to APP on Friday, Farrukh Habib said the government would continue to take steps to make state media more effective.

Manafing Director APP Mubashir Hassan, Executive Director Rabab Kazmi, Director News Shafiq Qureshi and other senior officers of APP received the minister.

Minister of State Farrukh Habib also unveiled the plaque to inaugurate the digitization project of the national news agency.

He visited the digital studio, English and urdu News Service and other sections being developed in the APP.

MD APP Mubashir Hassan briefed the Minister of State on working and performance of the APP.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid also accompanied the minister during the visit.

