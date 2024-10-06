APP Playing Vital Role: DPO
Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A delegation of the official news agency, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), under the supervision of station in-charge Makhoodm Shah Latif, met with District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi on Sunday.
The purpose of the visit was to improve cooperation between police and APP. Dr Asad Ejaaz said that APP is a premier news agency and serving the country not only in Pakistan but also all over the world.
He appreciated APP's role in Sargodha, saying it covers all main events of police.
Makhdoom Shah Latif said that APP had been reformed on modern lines after tireless efforts by APP Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi. He said that the APP of today was well equipped and ready to meet any challenge of modern media war due to solid steps taken by the APP MD.
Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi, APP English news service reporter, Hassan Mehmood, photographer, and Azhar Hussain, cameraman, were also present.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Politicians slam PTI agitation politics at Islamabad2 minutes ago
-
Green tractor scheme: 26,000 applications submitted in Lodhran dist12 minutes ago
-
Food points fined over hygiene violations in Multan division12 minutes ago
-
SPARCO Installs High-Throughput Satellite Terminal at GB Chief Minister Secretariat22 minutes ago
-
PFC delegation heads to US for expanding furniture export opportunities42 minutes ago
-
Five criminals arrested42 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates mountaineer Sirbaz on summiting all 14 highest peaks52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan' economy shows signs of recovery, says Rana Ihsan Afzal52 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC meet UoS Deans52 minutes ago
-
CM condoles death of constable in Islamabad protest1 hour ago
-
ETO commits to expand user-friendly services, ending agents’ role1 hour ago
-
Mansoor Malangi’s Dohray, Mahiay & Tappay beautifully depict people' emotions in south Punjab1 hour ago