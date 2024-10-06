APP playing vital role: DPO

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) A delegation of the official news agency, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), under the supervision of station in-charge Makhoodm Shah Latif, met with District Police Officer Dr. Asad Ejaaz Malhi on Sunday.

The purpose of the visit was to improve cooperation between police and APP. Dr Asad Ejaaz said that APP is a premier news agency and serving the country not only in Pakistan but also all over the world.

He appreciated APP's role in Sargodha, saying it covers all main events of police.

Makhdoom Shah Latif said that APP had been reformed on modern lines after tireless efforts by APP Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi. He said that the APP of today was well equipped and ready to meet any challenge of modern media war due to solid steps taken by the APP MD.

Tanveer Ahmed Qureshi, APP English news service reporter, Hassan Mehmood, photographer, and Azhar Hussain, cameraman, were also present.