UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

APP, Radio,PTV's Digitalisation To Commence By August: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:24 PM

APP, Radio,PTV's digitalisation to commence by August: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that the digitalisation of official media including APP (Associated Press of Pakistan), Radio Pakistan and PTV (Pakistan Television) would be initiated by August this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that the digitalisation of official media including APP (Associated Press of Pakistan), Radio Pakistan and ptv (Pakistan Television) would be initiated by August this year.

Speaking at National Immature Short Film Festival,he said improvements were being introduced in the ministry of Information and Broadcasting to enable it to meet contemporary challenges.

Pakistan has offered numerous sacrifices in the war against terrorism but failed to articulate its narrative in an effective way - consequently the world had not acknowledged Pakistan's sacrifices the way it should have been because the country did not work vociferously to create public opinion.

He said media was an important tool with the states around the globe to help moulding public opinion (in their favour).

The media played an important role in promoting the narrative of the states, he added.

The minister said wars in the world were now fought through the victory of one's narrative.

Ironically, no heed was paid to that aspect in past, he added.

He said that today's world was a world of public opinion, now wars were fought through rhetoric, the more the narrative was accepted, the more victory would be determined.

The journey of a "Naya Pakistan" had already begun under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad said.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was set to complete three years in the government in upcoming August. Prime minister had accomplished his promises to the nation, he added.

He thanked the prime minister for providing the building, which was abandoned for the last so many years.On completion of three year of the incumbent government, the media technology university would start workings in that building, he added.

ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations) has given a new dimension to short films in Pakistan, he said, adding that the country was taking measures to use modern technology for making films.

The minister said short duration films were of less than 40 minutes and in the form of tick talk on digital media, films with seconds were also being made. Filmmakers were also turning to short films, he added.

"Pakistan occupied third position in film making during the decade of 1970's.Then a time came when Pakistan had made zero film.While only two films were made this year.

The cinema business has gone into deficit.Various steps are underway to improve the situation," the minister said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Film And Movies Technology Business Naya Pakistan August Media Government PTV

Recent Stories

Geothermal project prompts Strasbourg earthquake

1 minute ago

Drones hit near Iraq's Arbil

2 minutes ago

Spectator causes mass fall at Tour de France

2 minutes ago

Life insurance can't be terminated after two years ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner directs for finalize contingency plan ..

19 minutes ago

AJK election; action against government employees ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.