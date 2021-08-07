APP receives ISO certificates

UrduPoint.com

Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) here on Saturday got International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 and 27001:2013 certificates in recognition of the improved quality standards of management at par with the international level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) here on Saturday got International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 and 27001:2013 certificates in recognition of the improved quality standards of management at par with the international level. President Dr. Arif Ali gave away the ISO certificates to Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Mobashir Hasan.

The certificates were given in an event arranged to launch the digitalization of the state media organizations; including the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan, and Digital Media Wing (DMW) at a ceremony held here at the Pakistan-China Friendship Center.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was also present on the occasion.

The event was attended by Begum Samina Alvi, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Senator Faisal Javed, parliamentarians, media persons, and officials of the Information Ministry and state media outlets.

