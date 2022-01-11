(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Station head, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Sukkur station, Jamil Ahmed Soomro and Reporters Allah Dad Shaikh, Ghulam, Yaseen Junejo on Tuesday have expressed grief over the demise of mother of Managing Director APP, Mubashar Hassan.

In this connection, a condolence meeting held under the chair of Station Incharge Sukkur APP office here, where all staff including Cameraman Muhammad Atherullah, Junior Clerk Abdul Ghafoor Utero, Ghulam Shabir and others attended the meeting.

APP staff offered Fateha and prayers for the departed soul.