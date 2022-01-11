UrduPoint.com

APP Staff Expresses Grief Over Demise Of MD's Mother

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 03:21 PM

Station head, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Sukkur station, Jamil Ahmed Soomro and Reporters Allah Dad Shaikh, Ghulam, Yaseen Junejo on Tuesday have expressed grief over the demise of mother of Managing Director APP, Mubashar Hassan

In this connection, a condolence meeting held under the chair of Station Incharge Sukkur APP office here, where all staff including Cameraman Muhammad Atherullah, Junior Clerk Abdul Ghafoor Utero, Ghulam Shabir and others attended the meeting.

APP staff offered Fateha and prayers for the departed soul.

