APP Staff Imparted Rescue Training
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2025 | 02:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Rescue-1122 Sialkot, in collaboration with Atlas Honda organised
a training session for the employees of Associated Press of Pakistan
(APP) here on Wednesday.
Training Coordinator Rescue-1122 Sialkot Rana Muhammad Waseem
and Safety Manager Atlas Honda Gujranwala Region Mian Abdul Waheed
imparted training to the staff about road safety, causes of accidents
and their prevention, as well as CPR.
Safety Manager Atlas Honda Gujranwala Region Mian Abdul Waheed
provided the training participants with complete awareness about safe
motorcycle riding including the causes of accidents and their prevention
and gave a briefing on the principles of motorcycle riding on road.
Later, Training Coordinator 1122 District Sialkot Rana Muhammad
Waseem gave a detailed briefing on CPR and demonstrated CPR,
how to save life by providing timely first aid to the victim.
He said that lack of awareness was one of the main reasons of increasing
number of accidents in Pakistan, for which concrete steps were needed.
Incharge APP Station Sialkot Imran Rehman thanked Rescue 1122 Training
Coordinator District Sialkot Rana Muhammad Waseem and his team for
providing training to the APP staff.
