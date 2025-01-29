APP staff imparted rescue training

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Rescue-1122 Sialkot, in collaboration with Atlas Honda organised

a training session for the employees of Associated Press of Pakistan

(APP) here on Wednesday.

Training Coordinator Rescue-1122 Sialkot Rana Muhammad Waseem

and Safety Manager Atlas Honda Gujranwala Region Mian Abdul Waheed

imparted training to the staff about road safety, causes of accidents

and their prevention, as well as CPR.

Safety Manager Atlas Honda Gujranwala Region Mian Abdul Waheed

provided the training participants with complete awareness about safe

motorcycle riding including the causes of accidents and their prevention

and gave a briefing on the principles of motorcycle riding on road.

Later, Training Coordinator 1122 District Sialkot Rana Muhammad

Waseem gave a detailed briefing on CPR and demonstrated CPR,

how to save life by providing timely first aid to the victim.

He said that lack of awareness was one of the main reasons of increasing

number of accidents in Pakistan, for which concrete steps were needed.

Incharge APP Station Sialkot Imran Rehman thanked Rescue 1122 Training

Coordinator District Sialkot Rana Muhammad Waseem and his team for

providing training to the APP staff.