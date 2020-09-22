APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quetta

Unknown armed men snatched two mobiles and other valuables from a staffer of Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation's (APPC) Quetta Bureau here at Killi Haqabad Sariab area on Sunday night

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men snatched two mobiles and other valuables from a staffer of Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation's (APPC) Quetta Bureau here at Killi Haqabad Sariab area on Sunday night.

According to detail, Abdul Rasheed was on his way to home when three armed men riding a motorbike intercepted him and took away two mobiles and other valuables from him on gunpoint.

It is worth mentioning here that street crimes and mobile snatching were on the rise in the area. Police registered a case and started investigation.