APP Staffer Grieved

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 09:10 PM

APP staffer grieved

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Muhammad Bux, father of Rashid Ali Panhwer, Sub Editor/Reporter, APP Karachi Bureau, has died in a road accident here on Sunday morning.

Muhammad Bux Panhwer, 65 sustained serious injuries after he was hit by speedy coach at Hyderabad bypass. He was rushed to civil hospital by the Police where he succumbed to the injuries. Nasim Nagar Police also impounded the coach while driver has escaped.

More Stories From Pakistan

