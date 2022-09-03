UrduPoint.com

APP Staffer Grieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2022 | 02:50 PM

APP staffer grieved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The mother of Muhammad Iqbal Awan, Senior Reporter/Sub-Editor APP Faisalabad Bureau, who died after a protracted illness on Friday night was laid to rest in the main graveyard here on Saturday.

Earlier, her funeral prayer was offered in Taj Colony which was attended by a large number of people belonging to all walks of life including journalists, traders and businessmen.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was also held in APP Office with Bureau Chief Rana Anjum Aala Rehman in the chair.

The participants expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demiseof the mother of Muhammad Iqbal Awan and prayed for the departed soul.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Prayer All

Recent Stories

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 20 ..

OCAS Opens Admissions for Intermediate Programs 2022-2023

30 minutes ago
 Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conf ..

Veterinary University arranged Friends Donors Conference under UVAS Flood Relief ..

39 minutes ago
 Most original design and best sound quality meet H ..

Most original design and best sound quality meet HUAWEI FreeBuds Lipstick

41 minutes ago
 Violence in PA: Court grants bail to PML-N nine MP ..

Violence in PA: Court grants bail to PML-N nine MPAs till Sept 14

1 hour ago
 PM thanks KSA, UAE, CZ over support to flood victi ..

PM thanks KSA, UAE, CZ over support to flood victims

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.