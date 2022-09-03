APP staffer grieved

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The mother of Muhammad Iqbal Awan, Senior Reporter/Sub-Editor APP Faisalabad Bureau, who died after a protracted illness on Friday night was laid to rest in the main graveyard here on Saturday.

Earlier, her funeral prayer was offered in Taj Colony which was attended by a large number of people belonging to all walks of life including journalists, traders and businessmen.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was also held in APP Office with Bureau Chief Rana Anjum Aala Rehman in the chair.

The participants expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demiseof the mother of Muhammad Iqbal Awan and prayed for the departed soul.