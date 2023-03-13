UrduPoint.com

APP Staffer Grieved In Faislabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2023 | 09:18 PM

APP staffer grieved in Faislabad

Ao Ali Abbas Kamran, elder brother of Rao Ali Amir Sultan In-charge Urdu News service APP Faisalabad Bureau, who died after a brief illness was laid to rest at Ghazipir, Shorkot on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Rao Ali Abbas Kamran, elder brother of Rao Ali Amir Sultan In-charge urdu news service APP Faisalabad Bureau, who died after a brief illness was laid to rest at Ghazipir, Shorkot on Monday.

Earlier, his funeral prayer was held, in which a large number of people belonging to all walks of life including journalists, traders, industrialists, lawyers and representatives from civil society participated.

Rao Kamran (late) was also the younger brother of Rao Khalid Mehmood Editor 92 News Islamabad and Rao Shahid Mehmood former Secretary education board Multan.

His "Qul" ceremony will be held at his residence in Ghazi Pir Shorkot on Tuesday (March 14) at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was held at APP Bureau Faisalabad with Bureau Chief Rana Anjum Aala Rehman in the chair.

The participants of meeting expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief overthe demise of Rao Ali Abbas Kamran and prayed for his departed soul andpatience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Education Civil Society Lawyers Died Ghazi March Prayer Family All From

Recent Stories

DIHAD awards Sheikha Fatima ‘Best International ..

DIHAD awards Sheikha Fatima ‘Best International Personality for Humanitarian R ..

8 minutes ago
 LHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant in ECP co ..

LHC suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrant in ECP contempt case

24 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

24 minutes ago
 German Chancellor, Israeli Prime Minister to Meet ..

German Chancellor, Israeli Prime Minister to Meet in Berlin on March 16

24 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says 2024 Budget Will Use Multi-Year Proc ..

Pentagon Says 2024 Budget Will Use Multi-Year Procurement to Produce Variety of ..

24 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid till ..

Court grants interim bail to Dr Yasmin Rashid till March 31

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.