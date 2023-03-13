APP staffer grieved in Faislabad

Ao Ali Abbas Kamran, elder brother of Rao Ali Amir Sultan In-charge Urdu News service APP Faisalabad Bureau, who died after a brief illness was laid to rest at Ghazipir, Shorkot on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Rao Ali Abbas Kamran, elder brother of Rao Ali Amir Sultan In-charge urdu news service APP Faisalabad Bureau, who died after a brief illness was laid to rest at Ghazipir, Shorkot on Monday.

Earlier, his funeral prayer was held, in which a large number of people belonging to all walks of life including journalists, traders, industrialists, lawyers and representatives from civil society participated.

Rao Kamran (late) was also the younger brother of Rao Khalid Mehmood Editor 92 News Islamabad and Rao Shahid Mehmood former Secretary education board Multan.

His "Qul" ceremony will be held at his residence in Ghazi Pir Shorkot on Tuesday (March 14) at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, a condolence meeting was held at APP Bureau Faisalabad with Bureau Chief Rana Anjum Aala Rehman in the chair.

The participants of meeting expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief overthe demise of Rao Ali Abbas Kamran and prayed for his departed soul andpatience for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.