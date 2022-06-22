APP Staffer Umair Khalid deprived of his mobile, cash

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Unidentified armed outlaws snatched two mobile phones and Rs 150,000 cash from the staffer of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) in the limits of Peerabad police station on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred in Sector 5-E of Orangi town area, when Umair Khalid a staffer of Premier news Agency (APP) was returning from duty to his residence.

The accused managed escaped after the robbery.

It is pertinent to be noted here that it was the third robbery incident at the same site in a month as the local police was casting blind eye on such incidents.