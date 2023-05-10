(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The violent protests and attacks on the government offices, installations and public properties by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters, deprived the staffers of the Peshawar Bureau of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) of their valuables besides damage to vehicle of a senior journalist of APP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :The violent protests and attacks on the government offices, installations and public properties by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters, deprived the staffers of the Peshawar Bureau of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) of their valuables besides damage to vehicle of a senior journalist of APP.

During an attack on the offices of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) and APP Peshawar Bureau, hundreds of violent protesters damaged seven to eight vehicles parked in the premises of the buildings including a car worth Rs 1.7 million owned by senior journalist of APP Adeel Saeed.

The angry mob broke wind and back screens, side glass and mirrors of the said vehicles and also took some valuables from inside the cars.

According to Adeel Saeed, hundreds of violent mob broke into PBC and APP buildings and damaged all the vehicles including the one he owned, adding that the mob who also set on fire the building of PBC and APP also deprived him and his colleague Asmat Shah of their personal laptops.

Meanwhile, President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist G.M Jamali and Secretary General Rana Azeem, The Journalists Forum, All Pakistan Journalist Council Central Secretary Information Syed Taqueer Zaidi, Khyber Union of Journalist, President and Secretary General Peshawar Press Club and other journalists' bodies condemned the attacks on PBC and APP office as well as the staffers and DSNGs of different channels by angry PTI protesters. They demanded announcement of financial support to the affected journalists.