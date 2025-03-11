Open Menu

APP Staffer’s Nephew Shot Dead

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2025 | 10:10 PM

APP staffer’s nephew shot dead

The young nephew of APP staffer Raja Nadeem Iqbal has been shot dead, whose dead body was found from a field within the limits of Kallar Syedan Police Station on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The young nephew of APP staffer Raja Nadeem Iqbal has been shot dead, whose dead body was found from a field within the limits of Kallar Syedan Police Station on Tuesday.

The police shifted the body of deceased Abdul Rahim Bhatti to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after postmortem, the Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.

The deceased’s father Abdul Latif, a resident of Qasimabad Rawat, in his complaint informed the police that his son had gone missing from Humak two days ago. He suspected that his son had been killed by his friends.

The police started an investigation into the murder after collecting evidence from the crime scene.

