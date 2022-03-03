APP Sukkur staff condole demise of Lala Asad mother

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Staff of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Sukkur station on Thursday expressed their deep grief over the demise of the mother of PFUJ's vice president Lala Asad Pathan.

In a condolence reference to the bereaved family, they prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the family members to bear the loss with equanimity.