APP Sukkur Staff Condoles With Nadeem Soomro

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 09:10 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :Station head, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Sukkur region, Jamil Ahmed Soomro and Reporters Ghulam Yaseen Junejo, Allah Dad Sheikh, Cameraman VNS, Muhammad Atheruulah and other staff on Sunday have expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of uncle and Father-in-law of APP Photo Journalist Larkana, Nadeem Akhtar Soomro.

In this regard, a condolence meeting held at APP office here, besides editorial staff, clerical staff also attended the meeting.

They said that Sukkur APP staff fully shared the grief of the members of the bereaved family. They also offered prayers that the departed soul rest in eternal peace and the members of bereaved family might bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

More Stories From Pakistan

