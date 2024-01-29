SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Staff of the Sukkur Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), expressed grief and sorrow over the death of mother of senior Journalists M.B Soomro and Farooq Soomro on Monday.

Station Manager, Sukkur, Jamil Soomro expressed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family over his demise.

In a condolence meeting, they prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.