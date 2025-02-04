APP Sukkur Staff expresses grief over death of ex Station In-charge Khuwaja Javed’s wife

- Home
Published February 04, 2025
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The staff of the Sukkur Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the wife of Ex Station In-charge Sukkur Khuwaja Javed Ahmed.
Station Manager, Sukkur, Jamil Soomro expressed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family over her demise.
In a condolence meeting, Allahdad Sheikh, Ghulam Yaseen Junejo, Muhammad Atherullah, Ms Kulsoom Ameen, Abdul Ghafoor and others prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.
