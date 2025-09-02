APP Union Election: NIRC Chairman Questions Exclusion Of Voters
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Chairman of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC), Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, questioned the exclusion of voters from the APP Employees Union election list during a hearing on Tuesday in Islamabad.
A three-member bench headed by Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, with members Siraj-ul-Salam Khan and Munawar Hussain Turi, heard the case of Khizar Zaman Malik versus APP Employees Union. Chaudhry Sagheer appeared for the petitioner, while Hussnain Haider Thaheem represented APP.
APP’s lawyer argued that the Names of voters were removed from the final list after the election schedule was issued, despite the list being verified by the Human Resource Department.
Justice (retd) Siddiqui called the authorized NIRC officer, Madad Ali Shah, and asked whether he had the authority to exclude names after the election schedule was issued.
The officer admitted that the voters concerned were not given a chance to be heard. The NIRC Chairman noted that the act deprived eligible voters of their right to vote. The officer’s response was termed unsatisfactory, and he was directed to submit a detailed written report on the exclusion and the entire election process by Wednesday.
The bench postponed the hearing until Wednesday and issued notices to all parties, including the excluded voters.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency
Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel
Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth
Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flight operations resume at SIAL1 minute ago
-
'Education and preaching are Sunnahs':says Gilani1 minute ago
-
APP Union Election: NIRC Chairman questions exclusion of voters1 minute ago
-
SK Hydropower Station showcased at SCO Summit 2025 as model of China-Pakistan Cooperation1 minute ago
-
AC Sambrial visits flood victims,distributes relief at night21 minutes ago
-
Rescue teams shifts 590 flood victims to safe places in 7-days21 minutes ago
-
11 facilities of police Khidmat center now available at police stations21 minutes ago
-
Heavy overnight rain wreaks havoc in Abbottabad21 minutes ago
-
DC leads awareness walk to prevent dengue31 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Police, Ulema vow joint efforts for peaceful observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi31 minutes ago
-
National Assembly session commences under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq’s chairmanship41 minutes ago
-
All-out arrangements being employed to accommodate affectees:Minister51 minutes ago