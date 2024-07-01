APPAC Delegation Meets Minister Sikandar Hayat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 06:25 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) A delegation from the American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee (APPAC), led by New York State Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos on Monday met with Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat to discuss joint educational initiatives.
The two political leaders explored bilateral cooperation to improve the education sector and develop sister relations between the State of New York and the province of Punjab. This includes partnerships in teacher training and addressing the lack of facilities in schools.
Rana Sikandar Hayat expressed gratitude to the New York Assembly for passing the resolution to establish sister relations with Punjab through Phil Ramos.
The Education minister emphasised the need to create more opportunities for higher education for Pakistani students in New York's educational institutions. He said that effective measures would be taken to improve the education sector in Punjab with the support of New York State. He noted that APPAC's experiences would be utilised in a multifaceted, long-term partnership in the education sector with the State of New York.
Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos of New York appreciated the educational vision of Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat and commended his efforts.
