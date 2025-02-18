APPC delegation visits Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat

The Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) delegation visited the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat on Tuesday. This visit aligns with the institution's ongoing efforts to raise awareness about its role, scope of work, and services provided to the general public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) delegation visited the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat on Tuesday. This visit aligns with the institution's ongoing efforts to raise awareness about its role, scope of work, and services provided to the general public.

Welcoming the visiting APPC delegation, Secretary Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Syed Asif Shah said that the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s institution considers media fraternity as one of the important stakeholder which can effectively disseminate its message regarding availability of this forum to the general public.

The Advisor (Appraisal), Advisor (Implementation) and Advisor (Media), WMS were also present on the occasion.

The APPC delegation included Rab Nawaz Bajwa, Director, VNS and Abdul Qudous, Chief Editor, VNS.

The delegation was briefed by senior officers of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat that in 2024, the office received and processed a record number of public complaints totaling 226,373, out of which 223,198 were disposed of showing an increase of 17% and 16% in the receipt and disposal of complaints respectively, over the figures in 2023. In financial terms, the office provided a relief equivalent to Rs.8.22 billion to the people during 2024.

They said furthermore, owing to various initiatives like the Outreach Complaint Resolution (OCR), Information Resolution of Disputes (IRD), Inspection Visits etc., the institution has been able to dispense administrative relief at the doorsteps of the complainants.

Similarly, greater use of technology has remarkably enhanced the institution’s accessibility. During 2024, nearly 63,980 complaints were lodged online reflecting a growing trend to use digital platforms.

The delegation was also briefed that another landmark achievement by the institution during the year 2024 related to effective implementation of its findings/decisions, which comes to 93.21% as against 85.70% achieved during 2023.

They said that the office has presence in 24 major cities including the Headquarters at Islamabad, covering almost the entire length and breadth of the country including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Touching on the international linkages of the institution, it was stated that Wafaqi Mohtasib is an active member of the International Ombudsman Institution (IOI) and currently holds the post of President of the Asian Ombudsman Association (AOA).

They said Wafaqi Mohtasib’s unanimous election by the 47-member strong professional body of ombudsman in the region has brought a distinct honor to the country.

The briefing was followed by a lively question/answer session. The members of the delegation evinced a keen interest in the working and operations of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat and its regional offices.

Lauding its role, the delegation's head expressed confidence that addressing maladministration would ultimately help pave the way for good governance and rule of law in the country.