APPC Karachi Bureau Bids Farewell To Outgoing Director Pervaiz Aslam

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation (APPC) Karachi Bureau, on Thursday, organised a farewell ceremony in honour of Regional Director South Pervaiz Aslam on his retirement from the service

On this occasion, Bureau Chief APPC Karachi Abdullah Sarohi presented a souvenir shield to Pervaiz Aslam on behalf of the employees of the Karachi Bureau and garlanded him with Ajrak and flowers while President APPC Employees Union Karachi Salahuddin Abbasi also presented the traditional gift of Ajrak to the outgoing director.

In charge urdu news Service Karachi Ghulam Mustafa Aziz, Engineer IT Ziaullah Bhutto and other employees of Karachi Bureau while speaking at the occasion lauded the services and conduct of Pervaiz Aslam as Bureau Chief and Director.

