Appeal filed against ATC verdict in Sahiwal encounter case: Dr Shireen M Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari Monday informed the National Assembly that the government had filed an appeal against the verdict of a special anti-terrorism court in the Sahiwal encounter case.

It was the court's decision not that of the government and "we have already filed an appeal against it," she said while responding to a question of Shahida Rehmani, who had asked about the reportedly low conviction rate in human rights abuse cases and the measures taken by the government to improve the situation.

The minister said the provinces had cited different reasons for low conviction rate in the human rights abuse cases.

She said it was difficult to get solid and concrete evidence as most of the human rights abuse cases pertained to family matters.

"Out of court settlements are also one of the reasons whereas in many cases witnesses resile from their testimony which leads to acquittal of accused. Lack of medico legal evidence and expertise in collection of forensic evidence, and problems in preservation, collection and production of evidence and witness during trial, and also the benefit of doubt goes to the accused," the minister said.

She referred to the Punjab government's legislation to take up out of court settlements made under influence in order to pursue such cases for ensuring justice to the aggrieved.

The government, she said, was taking up issues pertaining to human rights cases conviction to end discrimination and ensure protection of fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution.

"We have started an awareness campaign on child abuse cases in the Federal capital with the local members of the National Assembly on board. Parents, teachers and children are being involved to raise awareness on the child abuses mostly occurred in the families," Dr Mazari said.

Answering a question of Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Dr Shireen M Mazari said the Zainab Alert and persons with disabilities bills had been pending in the National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights for the last eight months.

The bills, she said, were first forwarded to the law ministry that sent it back to the committee due to language errors. As the bills had been vetted by the law ministry, it was now the job of the committee to present them in the National Assembly as per law, she added.