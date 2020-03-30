UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Appeal For Blood Donation In Sukkur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 02:21 PM

Appeal for blood donation in Sukkur

Executive Director, Sukkur Blood Bank hospital, Dr Muhamamd Naeem on Monday has appeal to people of Sukkur to donate blood to the hospital working for the treatment of thalassaemia patients, he said Sukkur Blood Hospital has been facing an acute shortage of blood after people have been remaining indoors on the government's orders as part of a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ):Executive Director, Sukkur Blood Bank hospital, Dr Muhamamd Naeem on Monday has appeal to people of Sukkur to donate blood to the hospital working for the treatment of thalassaemia patients, he said Sukkur Blood Hospital has been facing an acute shortage of blood after people have been remaining indoors on the government's orders as part of a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus.

He expressed his concern over the shortage of blood resulting from the lockdown in Sindh due to the COVID-19 scare, he appealed to the people, especially the youth, to donate blood to save the lives of thousands of children afflicted with thalassaemia.

He said that a great shortage of blood has emerged because of the lockdown across the province, and it has put the lives of thousands of thalassaemia patients, particularly children, at risk. People should visit hospital's thalassaemia centre and donate blood, Naeem said.

Related Topics

Sindh Shortage Visit Bank Sukkur From Government Blood Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 will change real estate design and proper ..

2 minutes ago

Top personal trainer thanks Dubai Sports Council f ..

10 minutes ago

IGHDS launches corona awareness campaign

1 minute ago

Beijing Says Sent Team of Medical Experts to Venez ..

1 minute ago

Mir Shakil allowed to enquire after his ailing bro ..

1 minute ago

ICT starts cleanup operation at coronavirus affect ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.