Appeal for blood donation in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ):Executive Director, Sukkur Blood Bank hospital, Dr Muhamamd Naeem on Monday has appeal to people of Sukkur to donate blood to the hospital working for the treatment of thalassaemia patients, he said Sukkur Blood Hospital has been facing an acute shortage of blood after people have been remaining indoors on the government's orders as part of a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus.

He expressed his concern over the shortage of blood resulting from the lockdown in Sindh due to the COVID-19 scare, he appealed to the people, especially the youth, to donate blood to save the lives of thousands of children afflicted with thalassaemia.

He said that a great shortage of blood has emerged because of the lockdown across the province, and it has put the lives of thousands of thalassaemia patients, particularly children, at risk. People should visit hospital's thalassaemia centre and donate blood, Naeem said.