Appeal For Help Of Animals Affected By Devastating Floods In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Sumaira FH Published August 26, 2025 | 08:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Charity Doings Foundation and Environmental and Animal Rights Consultants Pakistan have made an urgent appeal for help of animals affected by devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“Today, as floods devastate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, countless animals, farm animals, strays, and working animals are starving, drowning, and suffering in silence,” reads an appeal displayed by the organizations.
While relief efforts focus on human lives, these creatures are also victims of the same disaster, and they too deserve our compassion, it added.
“The disastrous floods have not only badly impacted humans and properties but also left thousands of livestock and stray animals in dire need of aid,” commented Advocate Altamash Saeed, CEO Environmental and Animal Rights Consultants Pakistan.
Talking to APP, Altamash informed that both Charity Doings Foundation and Environmental and Animal Rights Consultants Pakistan have made arrangement for relief of local people affected by the devastating deluge.
The organizations, he continued, have distributed food packages and around Rs. Four million for reconstruction of damaged homes in Buner district.
Apart from relief activities for human, we are also focusing on help of affected animals of flood battered Buner district, he added.
These animals, vital to the region's economy and recovery, face severe starvation, injury, and disease. We call upon the international community and compassionate citizens to contribute to this critical mission.
“We at Charity Doings Foundation and Environmental and Animal Rights Consultants Pakistan are on the ground, working to provide clean food, safe drinking water, and emergency veterinary aid for flood-affected animals in KPK,” Altamash added.
He also gave reference of Quranic verse of Surah al-Kahf wherein Allah Almighty honored even the dog of the Companions of the Cave, mentioning it multiple times and making it a part of their miraculous story. This is a profound reminder that animals too are within Allah’s mercy, and that their loyalty and suffering are not forgotten by Him.
Caring for them is not only an act of mercy but also a matter of public safety, as neglecting them risks zoonotic disease outbreaks that could worsen the crisis for families already struggling to survive, Altamash commented.
