Appeal Moved Against Termination Of Ex-chairman PTI's Trial

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Appeal moved against termination of ex-chairman PTI's trial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) An appeal has been moved to the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday challenging the termination of ex-chairman PTI’s trial by a special court in a cipher case.

The appeal has prayed the court to set aside the judgment of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dated November 21, 2023 in which it has terminated the special court.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the high court had ignored several legal facts in its judgment in the said case.

It said that the high court has no authority to terminate the status of a special court.

