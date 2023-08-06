Appeal right Intact for Imran Khan, says Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law, Azam Nazir Tarar, stated on Sunday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan still possesses the right to appeal the verdict, and the punishment awarded to Khan in the Toshakhana reference was in accordance with the law.

Speaking in the Senate, the Minister mentioned that the PTI chairman had been provided an opportunity to demonstrate his innocence, but now, since he has been convicted, he must face the consequences. The Minister further stated that out of 40 court summonses related to the reference, the PTI chairman appeared only three times, and these assets were the basis for his conviction.

He pointed out that, in contrast to Imran, former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani did not possess the right to appeal the verdicts issued against them.

The minister stated that all parties within the current coalition government shared the belief that elections should be conducted on schedule. He further urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue a statement clarifying its position on this matter.