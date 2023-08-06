Open Menu

Appeal Right Intact For Imran Khan, Says Tarar

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Appeal right Intact for Imran Khan, says Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law, Azam Nazir Tarar, stated on Sunday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan still possesses the right to appeal the verdict, and the punishment awarded to Khan in the Toshakhana reference was in accordance with the law.

Speaking in the Senate, the Minister mentioned that the PTI chairman had been provided an opportunity to demonstrate his innocence, but now, since he has been convicted, he must face the consequences. The Minister further stated that out of 40 court summonses related to the reference, the PTI chairman appeared only three times, and these assets were the basis for his conviction.

He pointed out that, in contrast to Imran, former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani did not possess the right to appeal the verdicts issued against them.

The minister stated that all parties within the current coalition government shared the belief that elections should be conducted on schedule. He further urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue a statement clarifying its position on this matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Sunday All Government Court

Recent Stories

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

1 hour ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

3 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

19 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan