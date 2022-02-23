Appeal to follow traffic rules

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :SSP Sukkur, Sanghaar Malik, appealed citizens to follow the traffic rules strictly.

Talking to a delegation of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SCCI) led by its President Amir Ghuri at his office.

He said"The value of human life is very precious adding that it is everybody's responsibility to maintain safety. The road safety rules are implemented for the smooth functioning of the traffic and to protect the human life." He said"Most of the accidents take place when the traffic rules are violated.

He added that everybody should be aware of the rules.

The trader associations should spread awareness among the citizens, he concluded.