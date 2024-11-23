Appeal To UN: KIIR Highlights Kashmiri Prisoners’ Plight, Ongoing Repression In IIOJ&K
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) has issued an urgent appeal to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, drawing attention to the deteriorating prison conditions and ongoing political repression in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
In a letter sent from Islamabad, Altaf Hussain Wani, Chairman of KIIR, raised concerns about the increasing use of draconian laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), and Public Safety Act (PSA) to imprison political leaders, human rights defenders, and journalists.
"These individuals are being falsely charged for their peaceful advocacy of Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, a right upheld by the United Nations Security Council," the letter said.
Wani condemned the detention of prominent figures such as Masarrat Alam Butt, Shabir Ahmed Shah, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, and Asiya Andrabi, who are subjected to harsh conditions, denied fair trials, and denied adequate medical care.
Their families are also forced to endure significant hardships, including long and costly journeys to visit them.
The appeal also highlighted the repression faced by human rights defenders like Khurram Parvez and journalists Irfan Mehraj and Sajjad Gul, who face seditious charges for merely documenting human rights violations in Kashmir.
Wani described the targeting of civil society leaders, including the seizure of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) office, as part of a broader effort to silence dissent and curtail basic freedoms.
The KIIR called on the UN High Commissioner to press the Indian government to abide by its international obligations, release all political prisoners, halt state-sponsored violence, and end reprisals against human rights advocates in IIOJK.
The letter emphasized that the people of Jammu and Kashmir were entitled to the right to self-determination, as enshrined in international law.
The appeal also urged the international community to demand better medical care for Kashmiri prisoners and ensure their health and well-being were safeguarded in accordance with global human rights standards.
In conclusion, the KIIR called on the United Nations to take immediate action to address these grave human rights violations and support the Kashmiri people in their struggle for justice and dignity.
