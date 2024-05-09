Open Menu

Appeals Against Cipher Case Verdict Adjourned Till May 15

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2024 | 11:48 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of appeals of PTI founder and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi against their conviction in the cipher case till May 15

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb adjourned hearing of the case without further proceedings due to the meeting of judges.

