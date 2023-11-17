Appeals filed against SC verdict against civilians' trials in military courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The appeals have been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) against its judgment of declaring the trial of civilians by the military army courts as illegal.

The appeals were filed by the Federal Government, the Defence Ministry, provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh, and the Voice of Shuhada Balochistan Forum.

The petitioners have prayed the apex court to review its verdict for stopping the trials of civilian accused by the military courts, as the pleas on which the five-member SC bench had given its decision, were non-maintainable.

They also requested the court to restore the terminated sections of the Army Act and the Officials Secret Act because, otherwise, the country would suffer an irreparable loss.

They also requested the court to issue a stay order against the October 23 judgment till the appeals were not decided.

The apex court, its October 23 verdict, had banned the trial of civilian accused involved in the incidents of May 9 by the military courts, and ordered to try them in civil courts. The court had also terminated section 59(4) of the Official Secrets Act.