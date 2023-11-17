Open Menu

Appeals Filed Against SC Verdict Against Civilians' Trials In Military Courts

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Appeals filed against SC verdict against civilians' trials in military courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The appeals have been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) against its judgment of declaring the trial of civilians by the military army courts as illegal.

The appeals were filed by the Federal Government, the Defence Ministry, provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh, and the Voice of Shuhada Balochistan Forum.

The petitioners have prayed the apex court to review its verdict for stopping the trials of civilian accused by the military courts, as the pleas on which the five-member SC bench had given its decision, were non-maintainable.

They also requested the court to restore the terminated sections of the Army Act and the Officials Secret Act because, otherwise, the country would suffer an irreparable loss.

They also requested the court to issue a stay order against the October 23 judgment till the appeals were not decided.

The apex court, its October 23 verdict, had banned the trial of civilian accused involved in the incidents of May 9 by the military courts, and ordered to try them in civil courts. The court had also terminated section 59(4) of the Official Secrets Act.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Turkish Lira May October Government Court

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz to head national men's selection commit ..

Wahab Riaz to head national men's selection committee

26 minutes ago
 Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Regi ..

Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Registration Activities

35 minutes ago
 PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

PCB announces schedule of Talent Hunt Programme

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative ..

Pakistan, Russia agree to strengthen collaborative efforts to combat terrorism

50 minutes ago
 Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves ..

Islamabad Policy Research Institute team deserves congratulations for conducting ..

2 hours ago
 The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performan ..

The vivo V29 5G Review: A Masterpiece of Performance and Features

2 hours ago
With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 C ..

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 Comes for a Champion Price of P ..

2 hours ago
 Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

Khadija Shah detained under MPO after bail

3 hours ago
 UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

4 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

5 hours ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan