Appeals For Rejected Nomination Papers To Start On Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Appeals for rejected nomination papers to start on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) The process of filing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers for the upcoming general elections will commence on Monday and continue until Wednesday.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesman, the scrutiny of nomination papers for candidates

in the upcoming general elections across the country has been completed.

The Election Commission has already appointed 24 appellate tribunals to handle appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by returning officers.

According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission (ECP), Appellate tribunals, headed by high court judges,

are set to adjudicate appeals and deliver verdicts by January 10. The updated list of candidates is scheduled for publication on January 11, and candidates have until January 12 to withdraw their candidature.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on Jan 13 and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8.

