Appearance of COVID-19 infected lawyer before IHC creates panic    

, , , ,

(@fidahassanain)

Justice Aurangzeb asked Advocate Zubair Jaral as to why he appeared before his court when he was infected, and ordered the lawyer to leave the courtroom immediately.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 9th, 2021) A Coronavirus positive lawyer appeared before a bench of the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

Advocate Zubair Jaral appeared before the court of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, causing panic in the courtroom in the hearing of a case.

“I have been tested positive for coronavirus, still appearing before the court,” the lawyer was quoted as saying in the court.

At this, Justice Aurangzeb asked the lawyer why he appeared before the court and risking other’s lives when he was infected with the coronavirus. “You should have not appeared before the court in this condition, ”.

The judge asked the Covid infected lawyer to leave the courtroom immediately. The court also removed the chair used by the covid positive lawyer in the courtroom.

Later, the court (IHC) ordered that the courtroom should be disinfected with the anti-covid spray. In April a lawyer who tested positive for the coronavirus had appeared before the bench of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed.

Advocate Khalid Mehmood appeared before CJP Justice Gulzar’s court (IHC) for the hearing of a case causing panic in the courtroom.