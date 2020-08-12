UrduPoint.com
Appeared Before NAB To Fulfill Legal Requirements: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 07:21 PM

Appeared before NAB to fulfill legal requirements: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that he appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in personal capacity while fulfilling the legal requirements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that he appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in personal capacity while fulfilling the legal requirements.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Usman Buzdar said that he went to the NAB office in a vehicle without protocol. He presented his point of view before NAB and apprised them about facts in the matter of the issuance of the license, Buzdar said, adding he had presented facts before the NAB to remove any ambiguity in the matter.

The chief minister asserted that with the grace of Almighty Allah, his hands were clean and he would present his point of view whenever subpoenaed. "We believe in the reverence of constitutional bodies as no one is above the law in the country,' he emphasized.

Usman Buzdar said he had set a tradition by presenting before the NAB and he had also presented his point of view before the special commission and the court.

The CM regretted that hooliganism and lawlessness were demonstrated before NAB office on Tuesday and the nation had witnessed believing in law today. The violators of law had exposed themselves, he said and added that following the law was the duty of every citizen.

"I have not committed any wrong nor would allow it to anyone," he said, adding the affairs of thegovernment were being run in accordance with the rules and regulations in Punjab, the CMconcluded.

