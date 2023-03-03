Appearing in NAB court for crime of providing 100 MW electricity to city: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that after every two weeks, he has to appear before the NAB court in Islamabad for the crime of providing 100 MW of electricity from the Nooriabad Power Plant to Karachi.

This is how he has been penalized for serving the city and its people, but such cases would not stop him from serving the people of the province.

This he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 18th My Karachi- Oasis of Harmony at Expo Center on Friday.

He was accompanied by the provincial ministers, Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, and Ikram Dharejo.

The CM said that his government under PPP mode had established the Nooriabad Power plant, which provided Karachi with 100 MW of uninterrupted electricity. He said that a reference was made for this service, and he had been facing the case at NAB court for couple of years.

Shah said that the decision of the court was reserved for the last four months and would be announced soon.

Talking about law and order, the CM said that the Afghan war caused serious law and order in Karachi. "This is why Karachi was ranked 6th in the crime index as the most dangerous city in the world," he said and added that the law enforcement agencies with the support of the people of this city crushed the criminals and restored the law and order.

He termed PSL matches and My Karachi festival as proof of improved law and order in the city.

CM Murad Shah while talking about the My Karachi � Oasis of Harmony Exhibition said that it was truly a historic occasion for the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry which has organized the 18th exhibition.

Shah also recognized the late Siraj Qasim Teli's services and contribution to his wonderful city.

He said that it was a great initiative of the Late Siraj Teli that he organized an international trade fair in 2004 and made it a yearly event.

The CM welcomed the participation of all the international and national exhibitors and the people of Karachi. He said that the exhibition was contributing to and promoting business activities and attracting foreign capital, which was the need of the hour.

The CM said that this exhibition has provided an opportunity for both local and international potential exhibitors to showcase their products, build partnerships, enhance their economic relationships, and expand bilateral trade.

"Despite economic vulnerability, Karachi plays a significant role in Pakistan's GDP, exports, and revenue and remains on the radars of savvy investors for bringing investments from around the world," he said.

Murad Shah said that his government has been making all efforts to create a conducive environment by reducing the cost of manufacturing and fixing all the irritants which were restricting this growth potential. "We are also working on improving the cost of doing business which is a prerequisite for economic growth and poverty reduction and economic development," he said and added that the role of exhibitions has become critical for any country and acts as a catalyst for boosting industrial growth, and stimulating economic growth, employment, and prosperity.

The CM thanked and congratulated Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala, President KCCI, Tariq Yousuf, Senior Vice President KCCI, Tauseef Ahmed, Vice President KCCI, Haris Agar, Mohammd Idrees & Members of the KCCI Managing Committees and the business community for putting up great efforts and making this event a huge success.

Earlier, the CM cut the ribbon to formally inaugurate three-day exhibition.