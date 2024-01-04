Appellate tribunals continue to dispose of appeals challenging acceptance / rejection of nomination papers

(@Abdulla99267510)

These tribunals being headed by judges of the high courts have until the 10th of this month to decide these appeals.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2024) Appellate tribunals continue to dispose of the appeals filed against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for the general elections.

According the election schedule, the preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on the 11th and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by 12th of this month.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on the 13th of this month while polling for general elections will be held on 8th of next month.