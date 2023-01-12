Appellate tribunals' judge appointed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday appointed Justice Yousaf Ali Sayeed, of Sindh High Court as the appellate tribunal for the disposal of appeals against the decisions of returning officer regarding the rejection or acceptance of nomination papers of candidates for the by-election to the Senate on General Seat from Sindh.