APPG Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiri People; Calls Upon British Govt. To Take Notice Of Crisis
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 10:01 PM
All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir (APPG), UK on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and urged the UK government to take notice of the humanitarian crisis
The meeting was chaired by Debbie Abrahams, a Member of the British Parliament (MP).
The participants expressed deep concerns over the human rights violations in IIOJK, Pakistan High Commission in London posted on X.
Pakistan High Commissioner Dr Mohammad Faisal briefed the parliamentarians on the situation in IIOJK.
The people of IIOJK were suffering from gross human rights violations by the Indian occupied forces, he added.
The high commissioner appreciated cross-party parliamentarians’ support and their concerns for the humanitarian crisis in IIOJK.
Dr Faisal also thanked the members of APPG for their commitment and support to the right of self determination for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that millions of women were becoming half-widows as their husbands had been made missing in the IIOJK.
The high commissioner also expressed fears that Yasin Malik would be handed down death sentence by the Indian apex court in an Indian government’s appeal which was scheduled for February 14.
