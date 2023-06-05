APPLA demands salary increase in upcoming budget

As the government prepares to unveil the upcoming budget, the All Pakistan Professors and Lecturers Association (APPLA) had urged the government to implement a significant salary hike of 100pc for federal and provincial government servants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :As the government prepares to unveil the upcoming budget, the All Pakistan Professors and Lecturers Association (APPLA) had urged the government to implement a significant salary hike of 100pc for Federal and provincial government servants.

The association also emphasized the need to bridge the existing disparity in the salaries of various government employees.

President of APPLA Professor Munawar Abbas while talking to APP, expressed concerns over the current state of affairs, stating that the current house rent allowance provided by the government is insufficient to rent even a single room.

Senior Vice President (VP) of APPLA Dr Rahima Rehman highlighted the disparity between the conveyance allowance and the soaring transportation costs, which had been fueled by the exorbitant prices of petrol.

The General Secretary (GS) Professor Jamshed Khan pointed out the inadequacy of the medical allowance, noting that it failed to cover the expenses for essential medications such as the monthly purchase of panadol tablets.

Addressing these pressing issues, APPLA leaders Dr Kaleem, Prof Tariq Baloch, Prof Rehmat Ali, Prof ShahJahan, Prof Tariq Saleem, Prof Faiz Muhammad, Prof Abdul Razzaq kakar, Prof Ehtesham Gul, Prof Muhammad Siddique called upon the government to adjust the frozen allowances such as conveyance, medical, and house rent allowances of government employees to align with the current inflationary trends.

"Such measures are necessary to provide relief to government servants who are grappling with the impact of skyrocketing prices and financial constraints," they emphasized.

They said, "The demand for a 100pc salary increase is aimed at mitigating the financial burdens faced by government employees, allowing them to maintain a decent standard of living amid the prevailing economic challenges."APPLA leaders believed that by eliminating the disparities in salaries and providing substantial increments, the government could ensure the fair treatment and well-being of its employees.