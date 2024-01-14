Apple farmers in occupied Kashmir face uncertainty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Last year, during this season, the Apple and other farms, sprawling over thousands of hectares, were carpeted under a thick layer of snow, particularly in the upper reaches of south Kashmir, signaling a bountiful harvest.

According to Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, although an erratic weather condition, which was experienced from March to June, impacted various horticulture crops, the farmers by and large harvested a good crop.

However, this year the situation seems diametrically different with a long-drawn-out dry spell becoming a cause of concern for thousands of apple farmers across occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

While a good snowfall often holds the promise of quality harvest, its continued absence during the ongoing winter has begun leaving thousands of farmers, particularly the apple cultivators, distraught.

“We are deep into Chillai Kalan – the harshest leg of winter – and still there is no snowfall. It is a cause of worry for the farmers’ community,” said Muhammad Ashraf Wani, a fruit grower and former president of Fruit Mandi Shopian.

He said that apart from spurring water shortages, the dry spell would significantly affect the yield and quality. “The warmer temperatures could also precipitate early flowering of stone fruits,” he added.

Experts say a significant dip in temperature coupled with a good snowfall is imperative for the quality and good production of apples and other crops.

Many growers from south and north Kashmir districts said that they were anxiously waiting for snowfall. Kashmir produces around two million metric tonnes of apples annually. The industry provides livelihood to more than three million people directly or indirectly.