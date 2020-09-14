UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Applecations Sought For Artists Support Fund

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:48 PM

Applecations sought for Artists Support Fund

The Information and Culture Department has launched 'Artists Support Fund 2020-21' for providing financial aid to the artist community

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Information and Culture Department has launched 'Artists Support Fund 2020-21' for providing financial aid to the artist community.

According to Arts Council Bahawalpur Director Zubair Rabbani, the artists belonging to film, television, theatre and radio, including singers, musicians, dancers, painters and sculpturists have been asked to submit their applications at Arts Council Bahawalpur.

The artists could submit their application online by using Google Application of Information and Culture Department "Fankar". He said the Punjab government was committed to taking steps for welfare and uplift of artists of the province.

Related Topics

Google Film And Movies Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur TV

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways, MCI Middle East join forces to sup ..

6 minutes ago

Midday break rule ends tomorrow

6 minutes ago

Yas Theme Parks recognised for health and safety w ..

21 minutes ago

ADEK, startAD honour winners of &#039;YouthTech Co ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Forces to Return to Bases After Drills in ..

31 seconds ago

Chief Minister Sindh approves Rs1.37 bn to reconst ..

32 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.