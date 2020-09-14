Applecations sought for Artists Support Fund

The Information and Culture Department has launched 'Artists Support Fund 2020-21' for providing financial aid to the artist community

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Information and Culture Department has launched 'Artists Support Fund 2020-21' for providing financial aid to the artist community.

According to Arts Council Bahawalpur Director Zubair Rabbani, the artists belonging to film, television, theatre and radio, including singers, musicians, dancers, painters and sculpturists have been asked to submit their applications at Arts Council Bahawalpur.

The artists could submit their application online by using Google Application of Information and Culture Department "Fankar". He said the Punjab government was committed to taking steps for welfare and uplift of artists of the province.