UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apples Rot In Occupied Kashmir Orchards, As Lockdown Puts Economy In Tailspin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:44 PM

Apples rot in Occupied Kashmir orchards, as lockdown puts economy in tailspin

It's harvest time, but the market in the northern Kashmiri town of Sopore - usually packed with people, trucks and produce at this time of year - is empty, while in orchards across Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir state unpicked apples rot on the branch

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ):It's harvest time, but the market in the northern Kashmiri town of Sopore - usually packed with people, trucks and produce at this time of year - is empty, while in orchards across Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir state unpicked apples rot on the branch.

According to a Reuters report on Thursday, the weeks-long curfew in one of the world's largest apple-growing regions imposed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi dramatically abolished the state's special constitutional status has cut transport links with buyers in India and abroad, fruit growers and traders say, plunging the industry into turmoil.

At dawn late last week the market in Sopore, a town known locally as "Little London" for its lush orchards, big houses and relative affluence, was deserted, its gates locked. "Everyone is scared," a lone trader, rushing to an adjoining mosque for morning prayers, told Reuters. "No one will come." Apples are the lifeblood of Kashmir's economy, involving 3.5 million people, around half the population of the state.

In a surprise move on August 5, just as the harvest season as getting under way, the government abrogated provisions in India's Constitution that gave the Jammu and Kashmir partial autonomy and stipulated only residents could buy property or hold government jobs. Strict movement restrictions were imposed simultaneously, and mobile, telephone, and internet connections snapped.

The farmers and fruit traders say the clampdown is stopping them from either getting their produce to market or shipping it out to the rest of India.

In orchard after orchard, surrounding Sopore, apples hung rotting on trees.

"We are stuck from both sides," said Haji, a trader, sitting inside a sprawling two-story house in Sopore. "We can neither go here, nor there." Business people who spoke to Reuters say it is not just the fruit industry that is reeling - two other key sectors of Kashmir's economy, tourism and handicrafts, have also been hit hard.

Shameem Ahmed, a travel agent who owns a houseboat in the summer capital Srinagar, said this year's tourist season was completely wiped out.

"August was peak season, and we had bookings up to October," he said. "It will take a long time to revive, and we don't know what will happen next." The near complete lack of tourists has also hit carpet traders such as Shoukat Ahmed. "When there are no tourists, there are no sales," he said. "We are also unable to sell across India because communication is down." At a major chamber of commerce in Srinagar, some members said the continuing lack of internet and mobile connections had paralyzed their work, including the ability to file taxes and make bank transactions.

In a one-story house in Srinagar's working-class Zoonimar neighborhood, Abdul Hamid Shah sits beneath a window quietly embroidering a Kashmiri shawl. Each shawl is at least three months' work, and some take a whole year to complete.

Shah is typically paid 35,000 Indian rupees ($490) per shawl, which he often gets in monthly instalments of around 10,000 rupees. Since August, his payments froma shawl trader he has worked with for a decade, have shrunk.

"He's telling me he doesn't have money because there is no business," Shah said.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Internet World Business Mobile Narendra Modi Bank London Sopore Jammu Srinagar Buy Chamber Money August October Market Commerce Mosque From Government Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Selfies banned at Dutch museum's Nazi design expo

55 seconds ago

OECD Downgrades Forecast for Russia's GDP Growth i ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov to Meet With Iraqi President, Prime Ministe ..

2 minutes ago

Trials to select KP hockey team for National Games ..

2 minutes ago

OECD slashes global growth forecasts for 2019 and ..

2 minutes ago

GB govt committed to women development: Minister f ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.