Applicable Recommendations Must Be Prepared To Lay Cables Underground: Lahore Development Authority DG

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmad Syed on Thursday directed the relevant officers to prepare applicable recommendations for laying telephone and television cables underground in phases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmad Syed on Thursday directed the relevant officers to prepare applicable recommendations for laying telephone and television cables underground in phases.

According to LDA sources, a delegation comprising representatives of telecom and cable sector met LDA DG here.

DG said, "Hanging cables not only cause accidents but also negatively impacting beauty of various roads and crossings in the provincial capital." Regulations should be prepared to put these cables underground whereas private housing societies should also lay these cables underground at the initial stage of their work, he added.

A steering committee was also constituted during the meeting which would evolve a plan to underground different types of cables in the city.

