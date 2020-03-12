UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Applicants Who Faced Three-time Rejection Could Perform Hajj This Year Without Draw: Religious Minister

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 05:05 PM

Applicants who faced three-time rejection could perform Hajj this year without draw: Religious Minister

Religious Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri says that there is 149, 295 Hajj quota this year, including 10,000 quota for the citizens who have crossed 70 years of age.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2020) Good news for the pilgrims whose applications were rejected consecutively for three times as they could go to Hajj this year without draw, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said here on Thursday.

“Those candidates whose applications were rejected previously for three years will go to Hajj this year without draw,” said the minister.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with draw for the people who had applied to perform Hajj this year.

“There is a quota of 149, 295,” said the minister, adding that 10,000 quota was allocated for the citizens who have crossed 70 years of age.

However, the maximum limit 79 years for the applicant to perform hajj.

“60 per cent pilgrims will perform Hajj under the government scheme,” said the minister. He went on to say that the successful candidates will be informed through SMS. He also said: “ We received 12,000 applications from the candidates who are more than 70 years of age,”. The minister said that if the candidates could not get message to perform Hajj this year they could withdraw their money from the banks. But those who received the message, he said, would be bound to submit their medical certificates on March 19.

Related Topics

Hajj Money March SMS From Government

Recent Stories

11 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: MoHAP

9 minutes ago

OPEC+ Technical Committee March 18 Meeting Cancele ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Ruble Weakens to 4-Year Low, Trading at Ov ..

7 minutes ago

Russia Becomes China's Ninth Biggest Trade Partner ..

7 minutes ago

UN Human Rights Council Suspends Meetings From Mar ..

7 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Thai Consul-General

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.