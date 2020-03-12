Applicants who faced three-time rejection could perform Hajj this year without draw: Religious Minister

(@fidahassanain)

Religious Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri says that there is 149, 295 Hajj quota this year, including 10,000 quota for the citizens who have crossed 70 years of age.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 12nd, 2020) Good news for the pilgrims whose applications were rejected consecutively for three times as they could go to Hajj this year without draw, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said here on Thursday.

“Those candidates whose applications were rejected previously for three years will go to Hajj this year without draw,” said the minister.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with draw for the people who had applied to perform Hajj this year.

“There is a quota of 149, 295,” said the minister, adding that 10,000 quota was allocated for the citizens who have crossed 70 years of age.

However, the maximum limit 79 years for the applicant to perform hajj.

“60 per cent pilgrims will perform Hajj under the government scheme,” said the minister. He went on to say that the successful candidates will be informed through SMS. He also said: “ We received 12,000 applications from the candidates who are more than 70 years of age,”. The minister said that if the candidates could not get message to perform Hajj this year they could withdraw their money from the banks. But those who received the message, he said, would be bound to submit their medical certificates on March 19.