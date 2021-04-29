UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Application Date For Jalozai Housing Extended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

Application date for Jalozai housing extended

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The last date for submission of applications for Phase-3 of Jalozai Housing Scheme has been extended from April 30 to May 12.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Housing Minister, while talking to a news channel on Thursday, said the decision was taken after extra interest of the people in Jalozai Housing Scheme and to provide relief to the people from hardship during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said to ensure in timely balloting, the process of scrutiny of received applications would continue.

Related Topics

April May From Housing

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

21 minutes ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

21 minutes ago

UN warns of famine in drought-ravaged southern Mad ..

2 minutes ago

PTI govt working sincerely for welfare of people: ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 restrictions must be followed to avoid co ..

2 minutes ago

Polling continues in peaceful environment for the ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.